OPINION: Inspiring mum runs for a better future for her girls

Ros Heit, Claire and Craig Kapernick, Michelle Hansen, Wendy Krosch and Ben, Liz and Sean Nicholson take part in the Mother's Day Classic along the Rail Trail at Wondai. (Photo: Jessica McGrath)

ONE in seven Australian women are expected to have breast cancer in their lifetime.

This is a scary statistic when you consider how many women you count as your close friends and family members.

This is why many South Burnett families decided to spend Mother’s Day running for a greater purpose – hope that one day that statistic would not exist.

Many completed the Mother’s Day Classic in memory of those who had gone too soon from the cancer, some were survivors and others decided to take on the challenge in support of those affected in their community.

But mum Claire Kapernick decided to do the run for a dual purpose – in memory of her cousin Lisa who died last year from breast cancer and for her girls.

Claire has four daughters and her late cousin has three daughters.

That statistic tells her that one of those seven girls will likely be diagnosed with breast cancer too.

This is why Claire thought it was so important to do her part in raising funds to find a cure for breast cancer.

I myself have never had a close family or friend diagnosed with breast cancer.

But, cancer itself has impacted all of us in some way.

This is why the South Burnett community is so supportive of events like Relay for Life.

One of my high school mates, Rhiannon, passed away from bone cancer in 2017.

She was a budding writer, bubbly and positive and gone too soon just before her 20th birthday.

Attending her funeral was hard – she was my age, graduated from school the same year and yet here I was about to graduate from university while her family said their farewells.

Cancer doesn’t discriminate and has the potential to impact many people from one diagnosis.

This is why we need to all do our bit like Claire and help raise funds for research so we can start finding cures.