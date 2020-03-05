OPINION: International Women’s Day is not ‘us vs them’

INTERNATIONAL Women’s Day is this weekend, and it’s where we celebrate all women, in all their diversities.

In the past 100 years of marking this day, we’ve secured labour rights, better access to health care and health rights, passed laws protecting women from violence, seen women elected to the highest positions of leadership, and provided the world with an understanding of the root causes of gender inequality.

But marking International Women’s Day is also about acknowledging that no country in the world has achieved gender equality (yet).

Every day we witness violations of women’s rights, discrimination based on gender, and a lack of women’s representation in positions of power.

Despite all the progress made, men still dominate those positions.

For instance, most of the letters to the editor I receive are still addressed ‘Dear Sir’.

People are constantly surprised a woman is the editor of the paper.

I put my success down to the strong, influential women in my life who have believed in me. Their faith has propelled my career.

Men have always played critical roles in the women’s movement.

And today there are plenty of men who are proud feminists.

But there is still a long way to go, and we’ll only get there by drawing even more men into the conversation.

But it’s not about ‘us versus them’ on International Women’s Day, it’s about ‘us’. It’s about solidarity and unity for all, not just women.

The name may suggest it’s a day for women, but International Women’s Day needs the entire community to come together in the fight for equality now more than ever.

International Women’s Day is an opportunity for both women and men to reflect on the progress made in the fight for gender equality, to continue to call for change and to celebrate the acts of women who have campaigned for equal rights.