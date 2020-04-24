OPINION: Itching to lace up the boots

APRIL brings a new freshness in the air that is synonymous with the first bounce, kick off or centre pass of a new season of local sport.

It’s the culmination of months of gruelling pre-season training and for a lot of people including myself, it’s a chance to run around with a bunch of your mates.

Due to the coronavirus, local sport has been unable to get underway in 2020, throwing a series of challenges in the direction of clubs, athletes and members.

A lot of people turn to sport as a means of switching off from their day to day and depend on it for both physical and mental wellbeing.

When social gatherings were banned, this meant training was cancelled and with that a huge support network temporarily lost.

Thankfully with the technology available today, athletes and clubs have continued to connect through running apps and GPS technology.

It will be an interesting season ahead with training now up to the individual and I’m sure it will show come round one who has continued to put in the hard yards.

Weather it’s home gym, running or cycling sessions, this downtime is a massive opportunity for players to come back in full health, fitter and stronger then ever before.

Multiple codes are currently developing strategies to get local sport back underway, with the month of July the likely start date.

This means we have just over two months to prepare and with and interrupted pre-season, a premiership is there for the taking.

I don’t know about everyone else, but I cannot wait to lace up the boots, put in the mouthguard and run out for the first match of the 2020 season.