OPINION: Journalist experiences the power of community

ONE OF my favourite parts about being a regional journalist is the vast amount of topics I get to cover each week.

I could be reporting on some type of breaking news like last Friday’s car crash at Sandy Ridges or interviewing all of the candidates for the upcoming local government election in March.

On the weekends we aim to attend a number of events to produce diverse content and meet some more friendly faces in the community.

Since moving to the South Burnett seven months ago, I have had the opportunity to engage with so many wonderful people, including those struggling in the drought.

It’s been heart wrenching to speak with a lot of farmers who are doing it tough and are just waiting day in, day out, for the next drops of rain to fall from the sky.

As part of my weekend schedule, on Saturday afternoon I attended the Community Prayers session at the Wondai.

I have heard about these events in communities across Australia, but I had never attended one myself.

After living in a community focused region, I don’t know why I was surprised to see more than 100 people pack into the local venue.

It was inspiring to see people from different faiths gather to pray for those going through hardships in our region and across the greater Australia.

The crowd clapped and cheered as different community members took to the stage, including some live performances by a visiting youth group from Brisbane.

It reminded me there is power in numbers, especially in small communities.

And on Saturday night, even though it was small, the region was blessed with a few militres of rain.

Stay strong South Burnett residents, more rain is coming.