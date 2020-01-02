OPINION: Journalist’s fiery start to the new year

FOR THE past few months, newsrooms have been on high alert as the fire season causes havoc across the nation.

Our office is in proximity to the station at Kingaroy, so we know something's up when we hear the sirens blasting down the street.

I have covered several fire stories here in the South Burnett and fortunately, none of them have been fatal and no houses were lost.

Last week I travelled south to my parent's home on the south coast of NSW.

Christmas is usually one of the most celebrated times of the year, but this was anything but cheerful.

The affects the fires have had in the towns I know best were heartbreaking to see.

Friends have lost their homes, main streets have been wiped out, communities are on 24/7 standby to evacuate and now, many people have died under these horrific bushfire conditions.

Back at work in Kingaroy I have been closely monitoring the horrific conditions from afar.

Every day more unfathomable footage emerges from the regions hit worst. However, as a member of the media I have appreciated the dedication shown by the teams who are bringing us this breaking coverage as the day rolls on.

I hope once these fires have been put to bed, communities can start to rebuild.

Happy New Year to our South Burnett Times readers, may there be fewer fires and more rain across our region.