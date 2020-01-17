OPINION: Life is to be enjoyed, not endured

Even if it’s one day a week, get out and do something healthy that brings you joy and happiness. (Picture: File)

“LIFE is to be enjoyed, not endured.”

If I was to ask you what do you like doing? What feeds your soul? What is is that gives you your smile, what makes you shine? What would be your answer?

Well I’m sure there would be little to no one that would say work feeds their soul, however we all spend so much of our time at work.

Our perception of work has a direct impact on our happiness.

In a 168-hour week, the average person spends 42 hours at work, 56 hours asleep, 20 hours cooking, cleaning, shopping and running errands.

That leaves, on average, 50 hrs out of 168, for fun!

These are averages and your life might be higher or lower than that but I encourage you to crunch your own numbers like you would your budget, and put your own work-play lifestyle into balance.

Indoor fun generally consists of chill time.

If you took 10 hrs of phone contact and roughly another 20 hrs of TV per week, that gives you roughly 30 hrs of indoor fun time done.

What to do with 20 hours of time left over? Get active! Get outdoor and play.

Travel, swim, climb a mountain, get on the rail trail. Get out and about and enjoy your life.

There will always be things that happen in your life that need good old-fashioned endurance and grit to get through, like the loss of a loved one for instance.

But fundamentally, the majority of your life can strive to have that element of joy in it.

Good old-fashioned fun.

Even if it’s one day a week, make it a Sunday Funday where you get to spend money or time (or both!) doing something healthy that brings joy and happiness to your week.

Laila Joyce-Baker is a Kingaroy-based professional personal trainer and massage therapist.