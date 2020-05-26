OPINION: Lock up, speak up and help keep crime down

LOCK UP, SPEAK UP: As a community let's make a conscious decision to lock up, speak up and try to limit theft and stealing occurring in our region.

THOSE who have read the beautiful poetry of Elizabeth Bishop will be familiar with the phrase “the art of losing isn’t hard to master” and those closest to me certainly know I have become the master of loosing things over the years.

A couple of years ago when I was travelling solo around Europe I had the misfortune of putting my backpack down at a friend’s music concert in Switzerland.

By the time I got home from the event I was too late in realising my newly purchased German beer steins and camera with all my travel photos had not made it home with me.

As peeved as I was about loosing my prized possessions, I still had my passport, wallet and most importantly, the memories of my travels. It wasn’t the end of the world.

Last week I interviewed two women who have lost their belongings not through their own absent-mindedness but because someone took it upon themselves to go out of their way to steal from them.

After having her wallet stolen last week, Stephanie Denman said she isn't missing the bit of cash the thief took, but all her documents and cards which now have to be replaced.

I can only imagine what it must feel like to have your home invaded, a place you’re supposed to feel safe and secure.

Stephanie Denman loves to serve the community by woking countless hours to help organise Baconfest.

She had her her back turned for half an hour last week before getting in the car to pick up her children from school and realising her wallet was gone.

My heart also goes out to Maria Soutter who had her handbag with her mobile phone, wallet, car and house keys stolen all in one fowl swoop.

In the space of a day her community and house went from feeling like a place of comfort to one of great unknown and angst.

Growing up on a small property west of Kingaroy, I can’t remember ever locking up the house when we went out. It was always assumed that everything would be there when we returned.

Kirsty and Maria Soutter are disgusted by the selfishness of a thief who stole Maria's handbag containing her keys, mobile phone, wallet, documents and ID last week.

Unfortunately the days of small town trust and unlocked doors are gone and the time has come for everyone to become savvier when it comes to their safety. These are the times we now live in.

Senior Sergeant Dave Tierney’s message is clear “lock it or lose it.”

It’s our duty as a community to look out for one another. Keep an eye on your surroundings, if something doesn’t look or feel right – call the police. Don’t wait for another criminal to get away with stealing someone else’s sense of security before saying something.

I’m asking the South Burnett to step up and take a stand against theft in our community by securing your home, car and valuables and staying alert.



No one should have to feel vulnerable in this community.

As a community let’s make a conscious effort to lock up, speak up and help keep the South Burnett theft rate down.