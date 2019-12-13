OPINION: My surprising final day in the South Burnett

FRIDAY was my final day as a journalist at the South Burnett Times.

Like a 40-year-old’s waistline, it has really snuck up on me.

I am extremely proud to have spent the past few years in this great region.

I am equally as proud to have had the pleasure of covering countless inspirational stories of many remarkable people.

The great thing about being a journalist, besides the slew of encouraging comments you receive from the keyboard warriors on social media, is the variety.

No two days are ever the same.

One day you can be having a conversation with a sporting superstar, the next you are in the house of a grieving woman who has just lost her husband to suicide.

Recent events have proven to me why local journalism is so crucial.

The community has a right to be informed as to exactly what is happening in their towns.

Sometimes those events are positive, sometimes they are not.

But regardless of the situation, the team of passionate, hungry journalists in the South Burnett has a responsibility to deliver to you, the reader, a detailed and unbiased view of what happened.

Inevitably, a passionate local will take exception to something that we have written, and that’s okay. That’s their right.

But it won’t stop the team continuing to provide the region with a professional news service.

I commence a new journalist role at the Noosa newspaper next week.

My sincere hope is that the residents there are even half as passionate, friendly, open and patriotic as you good people have been to me.

Thanks for reading my stories, chatting to me in the street and welcoming me into your various clubs.

All the very best to you and your family over the holiday break.