OPINION: No one deserves to go to work and get abused

Three South Burnett residents have face court in the past month after abusing essential workers. (Picture: File)

THE CORONAVIRUS pandemic has revealed who the real essential workers are in society and if you ask almost any of them they will have their fair share of abuse stories.

People working in supermarkets, emergency services, hospitals, petrol stations and fast food outlets are some of the members of society who continued working, putting themselves at risk through a world wide pandemic.

Despite providing some of the most essential services in the country, these are the people who day in day out cop abuse.

As a former retail employee a good day at work was simply coming home without getting yelled at by a member of the public over something which the majority of the time had nothing to do with me.

On Monday August 7, two Kingaroy residents faced court after unnecessarily abusing workers.

Vicki Anne Krause was convicted and fined $750 after she lashed out at Heritage Bank workers, launching a keyboard at a staff member.

Reyce Tyrone Liedtke was convicted and fined $500 after he went on an abusive tirade aimed at on-duty firefighters and police.

Matthew Garry William Kennedy also faced court this month after he threatened to punch a police officer in the head.

There is nothing to gain by lashing out at staff and in most cases you are the one that ends up looking like an idiot.

I can talk from experience, when you abuse a staff member, behind closed doors everyone laughs at you.

You get laughed at in the break room, employees go home and tell their friends and family about you, and at the end of the day you gain nothing.

These three court cases are all examples of members of the public thinking it’s their right to abuse employees performing a valuable service to the community and look where it got them - a date with the Magistrate.