OPINION: Now is time for govt to make new year’s resolutions

NEW YEAR, NEW PLAN: It’s time the Australian Government started making serious plans for primary producers, lest we have another decade as disappointing and detrimental as the past 10 years.

I've never been one for New Year's resolutions.

Mainly because I don't like setting myself up for failure, but also because for the last several years I haven't had a clear idea of where I would be or what I'd be doing in the next 12 weeks, let alone 12 months.

Over Christmas that all changed when my boyfriend of two years popped the question.

Now 2020 is looking like it's going to be a year of planning, scrimping, saving and hoping like hell we get some rain so our wedding photos don't look like a scene out of Mad Max.

While 2019 has been a whirlwind of a year for us, I am thoroughly looking forward to living a much more steady lifestyle here in the South Burnett come the New Year.

There's something very promising about the start of a brand new decade, there's something fresh and hopeful in the air.

With local council elections fast approaching at the end of March there may or may not be some big changes happening around our region and perhaps even more of a shake-up when the State elections roll around in October.

Whatever is instore for the South Burnett and for Queensland, it's important to take note of all the highs and lows from the past decade.

History has an uncanny and devastating knack of repeating itself when we do not take care to learn from the past.

And there has been a great deal to learn from this decade, most of it plagued by the worst drought in living history, one which doesn't look set to break anytime soon.

Just as 2020 is set to be a major year of planning for myself, I hope it will be one of intense preparation for the Australian Government. This nation's primary producers aren't going to be around to see another decade if we don't learn from the mistakes made throughout the last ten years.