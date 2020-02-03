Opinion: Rugby league in the South Burnett

RUGBY league is the pride and joy of South Burnett sport and with one of the years biggest sporting events set to take place this weekend, let’s reflect on how much we love rugby league.

Driving through towns like Murgon and Cherbourg you will see people dressed in their club colours.

Kids running down to the park with their footy shorts on and ball in hand, ready for a game.

Rain, hail or shine, not that we get much rain, kids are outside playing the game they love.

You can tell the rugby league season is about to start.

The community pride people have for their local clubs is second to none and it’s fair to say people in the South Burnett live and breath rugby league.

It provides numerous pathways for kids, it’s a great way to stay healthy and it attracts people and business from all over Australia to our region.

This weekend around 4000 people are expected to attend the Legends of League rugby league carnival in Cherbourg.

That is over triple the towns population all coming out for the great game of rugby league.

Rugby league has been played for over 100 years in the South Burnett and in its glory days players were selected out of the local competition to represent the state and play at a professional levels.

The South Burnett competition has produced several professional players over the years including the likes of Dave Moffatt who played for West Brisbane and Canterbury Bankstown.

Chris Sandow played junior football in Cherbourg with Willie Tonga also coming out of the area.

Rugby league in the area is once again beginning to grow as the South Burnett Eagles make a push towards developing the junior aspect of the game.

Camps and training sessions throughout the year are aiming to develop the next generation of South Burnett rugby league stars as well as developing players life skills.

Who knows, maybe the next NRL star is currently coming through the South Burnett ranks.