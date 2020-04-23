OPINION: Seeing the best of the Burnett

FAITH RESTORED: Some of the extraordinary faces from Tuesday afternoon's tragic house fire on Logan Rd. From Top left corner: Alison Hosken, Ryan Packer, Warron and Brittni Hosken, QFES crew battling to put out the blaze and Archie Andrews from the Kingaroy Fire Station.

DURING my first day back from two weeks of annual leave in the space of one afternoon I go from seeing some of the worst imaginable cases of humanity to seeing some of its finest.

After hours of horror stories in court I rushed out to follow some sirens along Logan Rd on the outskirts of town.

The scene I arrived to was the worst house fire I’ve covered in my time as a journo so far. The home had been majorly gutted and several fire crews and ambulance teams were swarming around the place like brave soldier ants.

Out of the corner of my eye I spotted a man in a pair of Broncos pyjama bottoms and little else.

It wasn’t long before a station wagon pulled up and the family inside it handed the man a shirt and some rubber thongs to put on his feet and offered him a cigarette and a light.

The family’s teenage daughter also got out of the car with an armful of stuffed animals and toys and took off down the street.

At first I wasn’t sure what to make of this sight but I soon learnt the man with the Broncos pyjamas is the tenant of the charred remains of the rental house and he and his young family have lived there for five years.

The family who pulled up live nearby and after seeing all the smoke, they came to investigate and immediately jumped into action to rustle up items the family might need.

The teenage daughter took her stuffed toys to comfort the family’s young children and take their mind off the traumatising, smoke-filled events of that afternoon.

All I can say is thank God for amazing, generous and beautiful souls like this wonderful Kingaroy family.

They have restored my faith in society after a day of seeing people at their worst.

I’m extremely grateful in this crazy and unpredictable line of work I also get to witness my hometown community at its very best.

To help the Packer family get back on their feet, call Jordanna on 0400 653 041.

With almost every item they owned destroyed in the blaze this young family are going to need the support and generosity of their community over the next several months.

If you have any furniture, appliances or clothes you no longer need, get in touch with her to arrange a drop-off location.

You can also show your support by donating to the GoFund Me account set up by Fiona Coyne here.