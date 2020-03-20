OPINION: Stick to facts, tales of hope to get through

THROUGH the good times and the bad, we will be here to report on the region’s news.

I understand the feelings of anxiety and uncertainty about the coronavirus pandemic and the strange new normal it’s brought us. I understand it, because I feel it too.

But humans have survived some treacherous times, and we’ll survive this too.

So instead of bowing our heads in defeat, look up and look around. There are stories of hope, there are stories of brilliant ideas that keep businesses going, and there are simple reminders that even in isolation we are not alone.

There has never been a more important time for us to be seeking out reliable and trusted information.

Information that can act as a ballast to the misleading rumours and frightening gossip that is making its way around social media.

My team is keenly aware of our unique and crucial job as journalists working for this trusted masthead, the South Burnett Times.

I am fortunate to lead this team of dedicated professionals who are ready to deliver for you.

So let me be the first to put some of the rumours to rest — at the time of going to print on the evening of March 19, there is one confirmed case of coronavirus in Kingaroy.

We have heard rumours of a case in Murgon, we have heard rumours of schoolchildren who have it — all of this is false.

We have scrutinised rumours and diligently fact-checked with authorities. If there are any more confirmed cases to hit the region, trust that we will report on them accurately. We will do our best to ensure our standards remain high, that we avoid sensationalising, and that you can believe what we publish.

We are more grateful than ever to our readers and online subscribers for making what we do possible.

Thank you again for being a valued reader. We will never take it for granted.