OPINION: The wheel will come full circle

THE definition of going around in circles according to Collins dictionary:

“If you say that someone is going round in circles or around in circles, you mean that they are not achieving anything because they keep coming back to the same point or problem.”

This saying is always seen as a way to highlight feelings of frustration and discontent with the way the day, or one’s life might be going. It normally attaches itself to not achieving progression in your movements.

We all go around in circles to some degree. Your thoughts or actions can have you doing circles, getting you absolutely nowhere.

Going around in circles to no avail is one of the most frustrating things I personally encounter.

That feeling of not getting anywhere, going through the same grind and getting no closer to finishing a goal or even just getting closer to a goal can be very deflating.

What needs to happen? A quick change of perception. Circles aren’t that bad.

They have a start point, often full of good intentions, sitting there side by side with goals that have been set.

A slow decline down, which is often old ways of thinking, patterns and behaviors battling with new ones.

A rock bottom that doesn’t last long and a nice curve back to the top of your game.

It’s really important to remind yourself very quickly that there is nothing wrong with a circle. They are a good way to cement patterns and habits that will be long lasting.

I personally learn from repetition and by repeating new patterns of thinking I am learning new long lasting behaviors.

When you feel like you’re going around in circles getting no where with your health, remember to practice what you learn and then add on from there. It’s important to understand that repetition is key to long lasting changes.

Repetition of thoughts turn into action - actions turn into results - results turn into a new link in the chain.

Laila Joyce-Baker is a Kingaroy-based personal trainer and professional massage therapist.