OPINION: What were you thankful this Christmas

ONE of the greatest Christmas gifts I received this year was the chance to hear rain on the roof as I fell asleep on Christmas Eve and Christmas night.

I’m sure I wasn’t the only one who spent time watching the rain and I’m sure some spent Christmas splashing in puddles.

I was also lucky enough to have the opportunity to travel back to Ipswich to visit and spend time with family.

In a world where we are urged to buy our loved ones the latest and greatest gifts, it is easy to lose sight of the simplicity this time of year can bring.

Christmas is a time where we can stop and be thankful for what we have – family, friends, food on our tables and a roof over our heads.

This week is also a time for many to be thankful for the sacrifices made so we can have all of these things.

When and where rain will fall is out of our control, but I am thankful for the rain Queensland received this week and, hopefully, it did not dampen many Christmas plans.

The South Burnett is one of many regions drought declared across Queensland and has been since 2017.

With the drought comes extra stresses and struggles which become extra pressure over the Christmas and New Year period.

A simple meal on the table can become a struggle, but many South Burnett groups were willing to lend a hand this year to give families the luxury of a festive meal.

This time of year can also be tough for those who spent this ‘festive season’ alone, with financial pressures or tough memories of past Christmas days.

Over this new year period be sure to take the time to drop by and check in on a neighbour, friend or family member who might be feeling the strain as we prepare to farewell 2019.

Remind them of the little, simple things to be thankful for, the good memories you share together and the opportunities 2020 will bring.

Together, you can bring a fresh perspective as we approach New Year’s Day.