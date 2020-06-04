OPINION: What will be the new ‘normal’ post pandemic?

LET’S be honest, 2020 has been a real stinker.

From bush fires tearing through communities and destroying livelihoods to coronavirus completely flipping the world on its head, this year has been a rollercoaster that doesn’t seem to be ending.

During the pandemic my team and I were forced to work from home to abide by the restrictions.

For 12 weeks we worked remotely while trying to write up stories for our website and bi-weekly newspaper.

At the start of this new way of operating, it was hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

There was no certainty as to when we would be united as a team.

We had daily conference calls to chat about anything but work to create some type of normality.

The virtual office banter kept us all going as we navigated through this uncharted territory.

Towards the end I was getting itchy feet, almost desperate to get back to my office desk.

As restrictions were eased across the state, we are back under one roof now.

I keep hearing a phrase along the lines of, “Everything will go back to normal soon.”

However, what do we consider ‘normal’ now?

You can’t step outside without being reminded of the impacts the health crisis has had on the region, let alone the whole world.

Queensland borders still remain closed.

Hand sanitisers are on every shopfront bench.

Warning signs about coronavirus are plastered around town.

Restaurants and pubs have limitations on the number of people who can enter their venue.

All levels of government are holding daily press conferences to update residents on the current health status.

Many services have changed the way they operate.

My AFL team can train with a maximum of 20 people at the field and has to be non-contact.

And these are just some of the many new ‘normals’ I have noticed.

How long will these stick around for?

Who knows?

Maybe we will become an extremely hygienic society.

Maybe everybody will forget this ever happened.

Personally, once this is all over I never want to hear the word ‘coronavirus’ ever again.