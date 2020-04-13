Menu
South Burnett Times journalist Laura Blackmore. Photo: Elaelah Harley
Opinion

OPINION: Who are the real victims of current pandemic?

Laura Blackmore
13th Apr 2020 4:00 PM
I BELIEVE being surrounded by close friends and family is truly priceless.

They clap for you when you are at your best and also rally behind you to get you through the not-so-good times.

Since graduating from high school nearly 10 years ago, my girlfriends and I have all ­remained close, despite following different paths.

Every year we plan a trip away together to celebrate our friendship and spend quality time catching up with each other.

Last year we spent the ­Australia Day weekend frolicking around Great Keppel Island off the coast of Rockhampton.

We were in the midst of planning a 2020 trip, but there were going to be some extra passengers this year with two of my friends expecting.

Jesscinda is due any day now and Rose is due in August with identical twin girls.

It’s definitely been an exciting few months for our friendship circle.

However, the current health pandemic has put all of our grand plans on hold.

Even though I won’t be able to see my friends and new babies until the lockdown is over, what has been more upsetting is the thought of them having to go through their pregnancies during a health crisis.

I am not a mother but I imagine there would be enough pressure on being a new mum, let alone having to navigate it through a pandemic.

As we have all had to adapt to this new way of living, I have been so concerned for them.

New rules are being introduced every day, for example Rose won’t be able to attend pre-natal birthing classes after they were cancelled to abide by social distancing laws.

I am comforted by the fact they both have supportive partners and a network of people around them to lend a helping hand.

When coronavirus is a thing of the past and the lockdown laws have been lifted, one of the first things I will be doing is to visit my new nieces and nephews for some long-awaited cuddles.

South Burnett

