Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
South Burnett Times journalist Laura Blackmore.
South Burnett Times journalist Laura Blackmore.
Opinion

OPINION: Who will guide region in coronavirus crisis?

Laura Blackmore
31st Mar 2020 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SIX months ago, my editor assigned me to cover the council and politics round for the South Burnett Times.

At the time, we had been reporting on a little bit of everything, so I was excited to have the opportunity to sink my teeth into a particular area.

Since October, I have attended council meetings, interviewed both the South Burnett and Cherbourg mayors as well as their fellow councillors.

I have also meet and interviewed other politicians including our Member for Nanango on State Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington.

I knew 2020 was going to be huge for politics with both a local government election and also a state election in October, with Deb hoping to win.

From a professional point of view, I was looking forward to reporting on my first election.

However, due to the current situation with coronavirus, understandably the big event was not what I had envisioned.

Instead of conversing with people as they waited in line to vote, I took photos of empty polling booths across the region on Saturday.

In saying that, I completely respect the laws being enforced by the government to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The health of our community should be our top priority.

I personally saw how much effort the candidates put into their campaigns.

We don’t know what tomorrow will bring, but I hope our newly elected or returning council leaders will guide us through these testing times.

So for now, I will continue to work from home and practise social distancing when I need to get the essentials and exercise.

coronavirus south burnett laura blackmore journalist opinion piece south burentt regional council election 2020 south burnett election 2020 south burnett times journalist laura blackmore
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        “A lot will suffer”: Counsellor worried about virus package

        premium_icon “A lot will suffer”: Counsellor worried about virus package

        News SUBSIDIES fail to offer enough to Southerns Downs residents suffering for coronavirus fallout, says counsellor.

        Gym closed? Check out these home workout apps

        premium_icon Gym closed? Check out these home workout apps

        Sport How to come out of self isolation looking like Arnold Schwarzenegger with these...

        $130b rescue package to keep 6 million in jobs

        $130b rescue package to keep 6 million in jobs

        Employment Find out if you are eligible for the payments

        New Aussie booze restrictions to control stockpiling

        premium_icon New Aussie booze restrictions to control stockpiling

        Smarter Shopping More limits on the amount of alcohol you can purchase