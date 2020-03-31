OPINION: Who will guide region in coronavirus crisis?
SIX months ago, my editor assigned me to cover the council and politics round for the South Burnett Times.
At the time, we had been reporting on a little bit of everything, so I was excited to have the opportunity to sink my teeth into a particular area.
Since October, I have attended council meetings, interviewed both the South Burnett and Cherbourg mayors as well as their fellow councillors.
I have also meet and interviewed other politicians including our Member for Nanango on State Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington.
I knew 2020 was going to be huge for politics with both a local government election and also a state election in October, with Deb hoping to win.
From a professional point of view, I was looking forward to reporting on my first election.
However, due to the current situation with coronavirus, understandably the big event was not what I had envisioned.
Instead of conversing with people as they waited in line to vote, I took photos of empty polling booths across the region on Saturday.
In saying that, I completely respect the laws being enforced by the government to stop the spread of COVID-19.
The health of our community should be our top priority.
I personally saw how much effort the candidates put into their campaigns.
We don’t know what tomorrow will bring, but I hope our newly elected or returning council leaders will guide us through these testing times.
So for now, I will continue to work from home and practise social distancing when I need to get the essentials and exercise.