OPINION: Why coming in second place is sometimes better

THERE’s no doubt winning feels good.

As humans we love to reap the rewards of hard effort, especially in a sporting match.

I played at the weekend in the Picnic 9s competition at Toowoomba.

We were a mixed team made up of players from the South Burnett Saints AFL club.

Even though we came second in the grand final, it gave me a huge confidence boost after suffering through many losses in the past year.

When I first moved to the South Burnett, I was roped into joining the club by a colleague half way through the season.

Every week we would strap on our boots and take to the field for a competitive game of footy.

However, due to many factors, our team couldn’t seem to find our groove.

It’s wasn’t all bad though as being part of the Saints team taught me many things, both on and off the field.

For example, what I admired most about my teammates was each week everyone would show up and put in their best effort.

No matter what the score at the end of the game, we would still recognise the small wins from each game.

The ladies were so encouraging and supportive of each other and a highlight for me was taking out Best Player of the Year.

Since becoming a Saint, I have formed lifelong friendships with both the ladies and men who are so passionate about their sport.

Now we are in pre-season with our new coach, Sandy Banks, and are working on skills and fitness.

Things are looking up this year as we have recruited new players.

I think my biggest take away from footy is that regardless of the score, if you’ve got a great team then you’ll always be a winner.