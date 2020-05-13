OPINION: Why do people think 5G is dangerous?

5G: Due to the spread of misinformation, some people believe that 5G towers are linked with coronavirus. (Picture: File)

WHEN Telstra began to roll out its new 5G towers, coincidentally Australian’s started falling ill with coronavirus.

Information was published that Telstra was using this pandemic as cover to install the towers, which are apparently extremely dangerous.

Several studies were conducted into the dangers of 5G radiation and they concluded them safe.

Scientists then said further studies should be conducted to into the radiation levels to ensure the safety of the towers.

No evidence ever suggested that they were in fact unsafe, however, people assume they are, due to the fact scientists suggested further studies.

The spread of misinformation has become a significant issue in modern times.

Online articles are published by unqualified people who often misunderstand statistics and therefore push incorrect information to the masses.

The majority of readers online don’t go to the effort to fact check, or find out who these mystery Facebook articles were published by, yet like and share them.

Scientists and medical professionals spend their lives producing research and creating vaccines only to have someone on Facebook think vaccines are microchipped and are all part of a government plot.

Instead of doing the research and finding scholarly articles, too often people just turn to Facebook and believe the first thing they read.

Whether that is about the COVIDsafe app being created by the government to track people, or that 5G towers cause coronavirus, the majority of these articles are published by someone with no background in the field and subsequently people don’t go to the effort to do their own research.

Anyone has access to publishing information and a lot of the time these articles are opinion pieces and are not always correct.

As a result of this, a number of people become misinformed and spread the incorrect information.

In today’s society it is so important to fact check information and read from verified sources to get the correct information.