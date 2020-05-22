OPINION: Why every little bit counts during tough times

FOR the month of May I ­committed to run a total of 50 kilometres and raise $500 for Multiple Sclerosis Australia as part of a national campaign.

I have taken part in other fundraisers as a collective ­effort but had never done anything like this on my own.

I anxiously shared my fundraising page on my social media accounts on May 1, ­expecting little traction.

But within one day of ­sharing it, I had already raised more than half of my total goal.

This generosity blew my mind and filled my heart with joy, especially as I know that so many are people facing other hardships in their lives right now.

There must be something about the month of May ­because I know a number of determined people who are also doing their part to support other organisations.

For example, one of my childhood friends is bracing the colder weather and swimming a kilometre a day in May in the ocean (because pools are closed) to raise money for Beyond Blue Limited.

However, in a cruel twist of fate, she lost a family friend to suicide the morning before she started her campaign.

It broke the hearts of his family and friends in the ­community where I grew up.

After his tragic death, my friend has continued to power on and shares daily posts about her swim of the day.

My friend Sammy White with her dad Craig after they braved the cold and swam a kilometre in the ocean as part of her month long campaign to raise money for Beyond Blue. Photo: Contributed

It’s been inspiring to watch her journey from afar and I am so proud to say she has now raised more than $5000, with just under two weeks to go.

Closer to the South Burnett, my AFL team accepted to undertake the Push Up Challenge and will donate money raised to Headspace Toowoomba.

Due to coronavirus restrictions we haven’t been able to come together as a team physically, but it’s been heartwarming to see the ladies each doing their bit at home.

We should never underestimate how one person can spark change.

Every bit counts.

Once these challenges are over I will make sure to give my body a well-earned rest, but will be looking for the next opportunity to give back to ­society.