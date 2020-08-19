OPINION: Why the coronavirus vaccine should be mandatory

OPINION PIECE: The government has signed an agreement with them to produce the Oxford University Coronavirus vaccine if it is successful. Picture: Nick Moir

A LANDMARK agreement with drug giant AstraZeneca to manufacture a potential coronavirus vaccine should be music to everyone’s ears following the tumultuous year Australia has had.

The fact we’re still seeing criticism against a potential solution to an unprecedented pandemic like COVID-19 is concerning.

As of today, August 19, Victoria recorded 216 new cases and 12 deaths, as its state government scrambles to control this latest outbreak.

Queensland is tentatively holding its breath after Brisbane teenagers allegedly entered Queensland on fraudulent border declaration documents after contracting the virus in Victoria.

Several alleged border liars have entered the state in the last few weeks in an attempt to flee from coronavirus hot spots as well.

We’ve seen towns, communities, and businesses severely impacted by a virus that is decimating parts of the world that haven’t acted quickly enough to contain it.

This vaccine, currently being developed by researchers from Oxford University, has the potential to halt the devastating pandemic in its tracks.

If it’s proved safe to use, Prime Minister Scott Morrison believes the agreement will ensure Australians will be among the first countries in the world to secure the jab.

Asked whether the vaccine would be mandatory, Mr Morrison told 3AW‘s Neil Mitchell that it needed to get to about 95 per cent of the population.

“I would expect it to be as mandatory as you can possibly make it,” the PM said.

“There are always exemptions for any vaccine on medical grounds but that should be the only basis.”

The worrying amounts of deaths in Victoria is reason enough to encourage scientific breakthroughs such as these.

We should be pushing to bring our country out of the grips of economic disaster as soon as possible.

The recent arguments declaring vaccinations, and even compulsory masks, is an encroachment on a person’s human rights is ridiculous in my opinion.

We should be doing everything we can to prevent any further disaster in Australia caused by COVID-19.

Dozens of clinical trials still stand in the way of officially rolling the vaccine out, with the Prime Minister confirming the government would fund the roll out of more than 25 million doses to cover every Australian, once work had been done to prove the vaccine was safe.

I’m not urging the Federal Government to blindly dive into solution that hasn’t been scientifically proven to be safe and suitable for Australians.

I feel however we should be supporting groundbreaking developments that have the potential to bring the country back to a state of normality.