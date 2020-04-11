Opposition links up with farmers to amend firearms laws

Shadow Minister Agriculture and Fisheries Tony Perrett helped farmers to campaign against the strict gun laws enforced by the state government amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Shane Zahner

A CAMPAIGN by farmers backed by the state opposition government to reverse the Queensland government’s unnecessary closure of essential licensed armourers and dealers during the COVID-19 health crisis has been successful.

State opposition shadow minister for Agriculture and Fisheries Tony Perrett said intense pressure forced the Queensland government to backflip on its controversial ‘non-essential business’ classifications.

“Farmers, their workers and recreational shooters who assist on rural land for rural purposes to control feral pests, should never have been put in this mess in the first place,” Mr Perrett said.

“Farmers are needed now more than ever to produce food and fibre and they rely on firearms in the management of their land.

“This shows how out of touch Annastacia Palaszczuk is with regional Queensland.

“It’s essential for farmers to have access to licensed armourers and dealers to ensure they can continue to operate and adhere to animal welfare standards in the event a firearm is required to humanely euthanise a sick or injured animal,” he said.

“The service also provides a means for farmers to undertake their usual activities such as pest control.”

State opposition Shadow Minister Police Trevor Watts said it was a knee-jerk reaction from the state government, who failed to undertake consultation.

“The fact that there has been no multi-party scrutiny or parliamentary process put in place to oversee the Queensland response to the COVID-19 health crisis is disgraceful,” Mr Watts said.

“This is the just the latest example of the Palaszczuk Labor Government failing to do its job properly.

“This has created unnecessary anxiety and frustration in rural Queensland at a time when it is least welcome,” he said.

“An LNP government would treat law-abiding Queenslanders with firearm licences with respect alongside the business that support them.”