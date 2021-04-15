Orana aged care commemorates 50 years in Kingaroy

Half a century after the foundation stone was laid, Lutheran Services’ Orana Aged Care community marked 50 years of service in the South Burnett region with a commemorative plaque ceremony on Monday (April 12).

Proudly reflecting on the Orana community, which began as a long lived dream her mother had to provide a second home to the elderly, Lynnette Johnston said the ceremony was a special moment for her family.

Mrs Johnston’s parents, Joyce and Norman Kucks, were the first Matron and Caretaker and the pioneering vision behind the Orana Rest Home Complex, which opened in 1970.

“Orana began with my mum’s dream,” Mrs Johnston said.

“She’d had this dream that she wanted to have a place for people to go when they got older - a home away from home.

“In the beginning there was quite a lot of opposition to it, but mum being mum persisted and eventually the foundation stone was laid on April 12, 1970.”

The plaque laying ceremony was to be held this time last year, however, like many events, was cancelled due to COVID-19.

Lynnette Johnston. Photo/Orana Aged Care community

“She was always a very caring person, because her mother was a very caring person,” Mrs Johnston said of her mother.

“I always remember mum telling me if there was anyone sick in the area, grandma would cook up meals and my mum would walk across paddocks to take these meals them.”

When the home was first opened in 1970, Mrs Johnston said six staff members cared for 17 residents.

And while four staffers worked for pay, Mr and Mrs Kucks worked six months for free to get Orana up and running before collecting a cent.

“Their work was a labour of love and commitment for them and they never expected anything in return,” Mrs Johnston said.

“And their rewards were the friendships they developed with the residents that were in there at the time.”

Now, 51 years later, 120 staffers provide full time care and home support to residents across the region.

Orana Aged Care Community marked 50 years in Kingaroy this week. Photo/Orana Aged Care community

Service Manager Kym Zischke said Orana’s clients become part of the family, and their staff work tirelessly to make the community at home.

Taking over as service manager seven years ago, Ms Zischke said the community has grown and developed phenomenally over the years, now branching further into home care.

“We have our residential care, our retirement living, and home support to people in their own home,” she said.

“When I started here, we’d just started the home support, which has definitely increased over time.”

“People wish to stay in their home longer, so we're here to assist them with that as well.”

“It’s always growing and evolving. Anything in the aged care industry is always changing.”