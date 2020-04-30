Orana aged care introduces worldwide pen pals

Orana aged care resident Ollie Shaffer has been enjoying going on garden walks. (Picture: Contributed)

LUTHERAN Services’ Orana aged care community in Kingaroy have implemented several new initiatives to keep there residents occupied and connected with loved ones through the coronavirus pandemic.

The new worldwide pen pal program allows residents to reach out and make new friends from other facilitates both in Australia and all over the world.

Orana aged care resident Sandra White has been writing to her new pen pal as part of their worldwide pen pal program.

Orana resident Sandra White said she was really enjoying the new pen pal program.

“I wrote down everything I could think of, and I put a photograph of myself on it, so they knew who they’d be contacting back,” Ms White said.

“Now, I am just waiting with bated breath for the return reply. It will be great. I haven’t had a pen pal since I was back in school, so it’ll be fun.

“With coronavirus, we can only hope the people that we are contacting are as safe as we are. We are definitely very lucky.”

Creative Programs Facilitator Amber Allen said times are definitely different at this moment, but that’s not stopping them from having as much fun as they possibly can.

“At a time of social distancing, our residents need to know we are there for them and that we will all get through this together with smiles on our faces and still having fun times too,” Ms Allen said.

“We just have to be a little more creative and think outside of the box.

“Our big community BBQs have now been turned into a dress up happy hour drinks trolley around the community.”

Kathy Politsch has been making the most of FaceTime to connect with her family.

As visitors are currently being carefully screened, residents are turning to the likes of Zoom and FaceTime to have a chat with loved ones.

Orana resident Kathy Politsch said it’s great being able to use this technology.

“I feel very blessed that I can talk to my daughter Ruth on FaceTime,” Ms Politsch said.

“At this time, we can’t get together but it’s coming. Seeing her on the video is the next best thing.

“I am really looking forward to having a virtual craft session coming up with St Mary’s kids via a Zoom call and the Youtube dance program.”

93-year-old Ollie Schaffer said she is loving being able to get outdoors.

“I have been really enjoying anything where we can get together, and all the people who are able to get together really enjoy that time,” Ms Schaffer said.

“I think the garden walks are excellent.”