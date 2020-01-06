Ordinary Queenslanders chipping in cash

It's not just celebrities like Celeste Barber - who has now raised more than $31 million - who have stepped up to support firefighters battling deadly bushfires, civilians are doing their bit too.

Confronted with shocking images of bushfires in Victoria and New South Wales, Danny Teahan, 11, and Will Bennet, 12, started selling lemonade and baked goods on a street in Bulimba to raise money for bushfire relief.

Danny Teahan, 11, and Will Bennet, 10, posing at Bulimba, Brisbane 5th of January 2019. They're selling lemonade, cookies and muffins to raise money for the Bushfire Appeal. (AAP Image/Josh Woning)

Yesterday the boys were joined by friends for their second day of trade.

Over two days, they have raised $983.05 for the Australian Red Cross bushfire appeal and CFS Foundation.

Mum Caroline Teahan said Danny and his friends were inspired to help after seeing pictures and news reports of the devastation caused by bushfires.

"Just seeing how the fires have continued and seeing the people stranded on the beach down in Victoria," Mrs Teahan said.

"There's been a lot in the media about it and we've been following it.

"Before Christmas as well we were slightly impacted in Brisbane with the smoke haze and with lunch play being cancelled at lunch times they had to stay indoors, so the kids had that tangible exposure to the fires."

Danny and Will set-up the stall on Saturday selling delicious drinks and snacks from 9.30 until 4pm.

Lachie Taylor, 11, Will Bennet, 10, Danny Teahan, 11, Zoe Teahan, 9, Georgie Teahan, 6 and Annika Taylor, 9, posing at Bulimba, Brisbane 5th of January 2019. They're selling lemonade, cookies and muffins to raise money for the Bushfire Appeal. (AAP Image/Josh Woning)

A Brisbane-based exercise scientist underestimated the generosity of Queenslanders when he pledged to burn one calorie for every dollar donated to bushfire victims.

David Lawrence, 26, announced he would burn one calorie - equivalent to about 5 seconds of rowing or cycling - for every dollar pledged over the next two weeks.

Giles Aldridge and David Lawrence posing at Winkfit, Brisbane, 5th of January. They’re rowing and cycling on the 19th to raise money for the bush fire appeal. (AAP Image/Josh Woning)

Mr Lawrence said he was upset by pictures and news of bushfires in the south of the country, and found it hard to just sit back.

"As everybody has, I've been donating to various pages, but I thought I could raise more funding for these causes by creating this event," he said.

Almost $2000 was raised within 24 hours of the announcement. If donations reach $5000, the group will have to complete just under seven hours of exercise. "I was expecting to raise less than $1000 but it's just taken off."

A handful of Brisbane trainers have put their hands up to help Mr Lawrence complete the challenge.

Matt Winkley, David Lawrence and Giles Aldridge posing at Winkfit, Brisbane, 5th of January. They’re rowing and cycling on the 19th to raise money for the bush fire appeal. (AAP Image/Josh Woning)

The event will take place on January 19 at the WinkFit Gym in Kelvin Grove. All money raised will be donated to the Red Cross and WIRES.

To donate: https://www.mycause.com.au/page/220012/rowing-and-riding-for-the-bushfires