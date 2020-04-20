Organisers’ innovative way to keep show tradition alive

Arabella Wendt shows heifer Treadstone Nancy with her father Dale at the Mundubbera Show in 2019. Picture: Felicity Ripper

IN AN effort to recreate the show week buzz, a North Burnett show society has decided to take a leap into the online world.

On May 1, the Mundubbera Show Society will be holding a virtual show following the cancellation of this year’s event due to coronavirus.

There are nine categories the community can submit their exhibits to, ranging from cookery, needlework, pets, photography, floral art and more.

Mundubbera Show Society vice-president Gayle Pott said she and her fellow organisers wanted to try the online events after seeing the Crows Nest Show Society start something similar.

“We just thought it would create some interest, especially with the kids home schooling at the moment,” Mrs Pott said.

“Some students have already been preparing for it in some subjects before the holidays, with teachers tying it into their classes.”

Online co-ordinator for the show society, Lynette Vicary, has taken the lead on the virtual campaign, and will be accepting nominations through social media from May 1 through to May 9 for each category.

The Mundubbera Show Society has taken a considerable financial hit due to the cancellation of the 2020 Mundubbera Show.

“We rely on a lot of donations for sponsorship, and the event is our main source of income for the year,” Mrs Pott said.

“It allows us to do upgrades, and we like being able to put a show on every year with entertainment.”

Each year the society treats the district and the surrounding towns to rodeos, campdrafts, amusement rides, and more, which involves countless hours of planning before the event, scheduled for May 8-9.

Covid-19 restrictions also cancelled the show society’s Sunset Soiree event, a night held before the show to select the Miss Showgirl, and Rural Ambassador.

Mrs Pott said the next Sunset Soiree would not be held until 2021.

“We’d like to thank everyone for their support, and to let them know we’re looking forward to making the 2021 show bigger, and better,” she said.

To find out more about the virtual show event, visit the event’s Facebook page.