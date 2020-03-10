FAMILY FIRST: Jackie Cullen with her four children Tayla, Brenton, Jake and Shona.

THE South Burnett is full of people doing extraordinary things.

Jackie Cullen is a single mother who managed to raise her four children while studying full-time for her law degree so she could fulfil her dream of becoming a solicitor.

We caught up with her for this week’s Q&A to get to know this incredible mum and lawyer a little bit better.

1. What is something you think should be free (that currently isn’t)?

I think hospital parking should be free at all locations. Health care alone can be quite expensive at times and the additional costs of parking can increase the financial burden on people who may already be struggling.

2. What is the best advice you have ever received?

My father always sticks in my head, he had a lot of good advice.

He used to say to me “our family never gives up, you are a determined person Jackie, don’t lose that”.

3. What do you do to relax?

I like to switch my brain off by sewing and doing art.

I also love spending time with my four children and my little granddaughter.

4. What is one thing you would struggle to quit?

Being so hard on myself.

5. What advice would you give your younger self?

Set yourself goals, find your passion and don’t be swayed by what anyone else says.

6. What is the worst injury you’ve ever received?

I had my finger jammed between boards and rails in a cattle crush quite a few years ago.

I had to insert a heated needle into the fingernail to relieve the pressure and I lost the fingernail as a result.

7. What would your friends or family say is your worst habit?

Looking after everyone else and not taking care of myself.

8. What’s the nicest thing someone has ever done for you?

A friend at work surprised me recently with flowers and chocolates when I was having a rough couple of days.

She turned my whole week around, it was really lovely of her.

9. If you could write a new law what would it be?

I don’t know about writing a new law, but I do think some laws and their penalties could be reviewed and/or amended in order to ensure the punishment is in proportion to the severity of the crime.

10. What do you do when you have 30 minutes free?

What is free time? Just kidding, I like to read uplifting and inspiring autobiographies about people who have achieved great things with their lives.

