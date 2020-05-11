Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Person receiving a vaccine.
Person receiving a vaccine.
News

OUR SAY: Don’t take vaccines for granted

Carlie Walker
11th May 2020 9:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHILE we worry about the threat of coronavirus, it's all too easy to forget about other illnesses.

One of those is whooping cough, which poses an all-too-real threat to babies too young to be vaccinated and immuno-compromised people in our community.

The coronavirus pandemic is a reminder of how important vaccinations are in our community.

Anti-vaxxers argue that good hygiene is enough to protect us, that diseases that killed millions went the way of the dinosaurs disappeared because of a bit of disinfectant and detergent.

The truth is those diseases have been beaten back by vaccines.

Nothing proves that more than this current pandemic, which has spread like wildfire through some nations.

It may be the first time some in our generation fully appreciate the difference a vaccine can make when it comes to fighting disease.

Older generations, like my dad, remember years when one kid would fail to return to school in the new year because they were sick, or had died, with polio.

Fortunately for us there is a whooping cough vaccine available right now, and people can vaccinate themselves against the flu as well.

We need to do all we can to keep our community safe and that means protecting our youngest and most vulnerable members and all it takes is a simple jab.

anti-vaxxers opinion vaccines
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The students forgotten in back-to-school rush

        premium_icon The students forgotten in back-to-school rush

        Education As nearly a quarter of a million Queensland students return to school after coronavirus lockdown, parents have warned some have been forgotten and left in limbo.

        How parents are making principals’ lives hell

        premium_icon How parents are making principals’ lives hell

        Education Survey lays bare stress levels of Qld school principals

        What rejig means for factional balance of power

        premium_icon What rejig means for factional balance of power

        Politics Labor Left loses some influences in Qld Cabinet reshuffle

        University set to slash hundreds of jobs

        premium_icon University set to slash hundreds of jobs

        Education Coronavirus Qld: CQU set to slash hundreds of jobs