‘Our way of life has changed’: Council virus update

SOUTH Burnett Regional Council Mayor Keith Campbell has released the council’s seventh statement regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

“This last week has seen the introduction of further government directives to combat the spread of COVID-19,” Cr Campbell said.

“Not only has our way of life changed, our social fabric has been altered in an effort to keep our community members safe.

“To date, these directives are working, with only one confirmed, and now cleared case of COVID-19 in the South Burnett region.

“I thank each and every one of you for following the Australian Government directives and your assistance to help flatten the curve.”

The South Burnett Local Disaster Management Group remains at Stand Up status and has continued to meet regularly, to not only ensure that Queensland Health is provided support, but that the continuity of services to the community at a local level remain consistent.

Cr Campbell said the focus of the LDMG remained on looking after the vulnerable members of our community, and lessening the impact on the pandemic had on society as much as possible in the coming months.

“The Human and Social and Economic Sub Group of the LDMG continues to co-ordinate support to the region,” Cr Campbell said.

“The group is liaising with local service providers, business, industry, and support groups to obtain an understanding of what assistance is available and what short and long-term requirements will need to be addressed.

“It is absolutely critical that we engage with our local support groups and industry to ensure that the community, as a whole, remains informed, is given assistance when required and remains positive and calm.

“The subgroup is collating a comprehensive Re-supply Plan for the entire South Burnett region to assist with future service delivery if required.

“The plan, divided into individual towns, provides a synopsis of services and suppliers for items such as groceries, medical supplies, takeaway outlets and contractors.”

Cr Campbell said key messages for the community included:

Health recommendations : Community members are reminded to follow hygiene and social distancing recommendations; correct handwashing practices; keeping a distance of 1.5 metres between you and others – but stay connected; avoiding handshakes; considering whether outings or travel are necessary.

Queensland Health has issued a home confinement direction which applies to all residents of Queensland. All people must stay in their homes except for:

o shopping for essentials – food and necessary supplies;

o medical or healthcare needs, including compassionate requirements;

o exercise with no more than one other person (unless from your household);

o providing care or assistance to an immediate family member;

o work and study if you can’t work or learn remotely.

o For further information, click here.

Essential services: Essential services continue across all government agencies in the South

Burnett.

Hospital visitations: Local hospitals are introducing visitor restrictions to ensure the safety of patients. Please contact your hospital in the first instance to ascertain what visiting hours are available.

Local hospitals are introducing visitor restrictions to ensure the safety of patients. Please contact your hospital in the first instance to ascertain what visiting hours are available.

For those who can, please support your local businesses. It cannot be stressed enough just how important it is to support our local businesses where we can, either by purchasing takeaways, buying your meat from the local butcher, purchasing your fruit and

vegetables from our small businesses, these businesses are doing it tough not just physically but mentally.

Remember to pick up the phone and check on your family,

friends and neighbours during this time of crisis. Queensland Health have introduced a self-quarantine assistance card so you can help those around you. Whether it’s picking up milk for a friend or buying a few extra groceries for your elderly neighbour, these cards might be a lifeline for someone in need, to download this card, click here.

Another great way for people who want to help is to register their interest in volunteering to support the coronavirus response. Click here to register. You will be contacted by Volunteering Queensland if your assistance is required.

“In closing, I once again thank our community for the support that has been provided and will continue to be provided over the coming months,” Cr Campbell said.