Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Environment

Outback airport closed following crash landing

by Elise Williams
21st Mar 2020 2:39 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FIVE people have narrowly avoided serious injuries after the plane they were travelling in crash landed.

The Courier Mail understands five passengers were on-board the light aircraft when its landing wheels failed to deploy, causing it to skid across the runway about 11.20am today in Roma, in outback Queensland.

Noone was hurt in the landing with all passengers able to exit the plane by themselves.

The Roma airport was shut down while emergency services responded to the crash.

Roma is about 430km inland from Brisbane.
 

Originally published as Outback airport closed following crash landing

More Stories

Show More
airport outback plane crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE & PHOTOS: The first fatality on our roads for 2020

        premium_icon UPDATE & PHOTOS: The first fatality on our roads for 2020

        News Authorities say it could be several weeks to months before we have answers.

        10 fun and quirky things to do at home (in isolation)

        10 fun and quirky things to do at home (in isolation)

        News Don’t settle for binge watching re-runs, here are some great ways to spend your...

        NEW DETAILS: Kingaroy COVID-19 case now tests negative

        premium_icon NEW DETAILS: Kingaroy COVID-19 case now tests negative

        Health He has now tested negative in the first of two tests required.

        PM announces new crowd restrictions in COVID-19 update

        PM announces new crowd restrictions in COVID-19 update

        Politics The PM has announced new crowd restrictions