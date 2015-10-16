Menu
Toowoomba business Freaky China Clothing is donating 100 per cent of its sales profits to a bushfire relief effort. Picture: Darcy Campbell
'Outrage doesn't equal action': business aids in fire relief

Alexia Austin
4th Jan 2020 2:32 PM | Updated: 5:58 PM
AFTER reading online comments relating the Victoria and New South Wales bushfires, Toowoomba business owner Tom Achilles knew more had to be done. 

Realising there was a lot of frustration and confusion about the fires and how to help, Mr Achilles decided to use his business, Freaky China Clothing, as a platform for donations. 

Running until 10am tomorrow, 100 per cent of the profits from items sold off the website will be donated to the Australian Red Cross' bush relief effort.

"I saw online that a lot of people were talking about what is going on and voicing their frustrations on the mismanagement," Mr Achilles said.

"However outrage doesn't equal action. No one is talking about what they are doing.

"I can't fight the fires myself so this is the least I can do. Direct the profits to where it counts."

Mr Achilles said so far, the fundraiser had received positive feedback. 

"I've had a lot of social media engagement and made more than usual sales," he said. 

"We've been impacted by the fires (in this region) and know how devastating it can be.

"It's important to identify the cause but also do something where we can."

He also urged people to hop online and find a cause to donate to, from wildlife shelters to fundraisers for people impacted. 

You can visit the store at freakychina.com.

