Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Police investigating alleged koala cruelty video
Crime

OUTRAGE: Grafton police investigate cruel koala video

Adam Hourigan
28th Sep 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:58 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

COFFS/Clarence police are investigating reports of animal cruelty towards a koala shown in a Snapchat video.

The video, which circulated across social media this weekend, appears to show a koala being let out of a bag before allegedly being kicked and punched by unidentified people.

Across the bottom of the video, a caption reads "Weekend Vibes".

The video has shocked many who saw it on social media, with calls for it to be reported to be police and RSPCA.

Grafton Police Station officer-in-charge Chief Inspector Jo Reid said they had been alerted to the video of the incident which they believed to have occurred in the Lilydale area.

A still from a Snapchat video police are investigating claims of cruelty to a koala
A still from a Snapchat video police are investigating claims of cruelty to a koala

"We are looking into an allegation involving a koala in a Snapchat some time (Saturday) night," she said.

"The video is pretty poor quality, but we are trying to ascertain what's involved and identify the people in it.

"We are working with the RSPCA to see if any offences have been committed."

Anyone with information relating to the video is urged to contact Grafton police or Crimestoppers.

More Stories

animal cruelty case coffs clarence police editors picks koala snapchat
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News LOCAL news matters more than ever, that’s why we’re keen to ensure no one is left in the dark. CHECK OUT THE GREAT DEAL

        Man killed on Burnett Highway, three children hurt badly

        Premium Content Man killed on Burnett Highway, three children hurt badly

        News The driver, a 30-year-old Ipswich man, died at the scene

        Man critically injured in horror crash, three children in car

        Premium Content Man critically injured in horror crash, three children in...

        News EMERGENCY services are on scene following a horror crash, involving one adult, two...

        Man crushed in horrifying boat trailer accident, airlifted to hospital

        Premium Content Man crushed in horrifying boat trailer accident, airlifted to...

        News THE South Burnett man was airlifted to hospital with serious full-body injuries...