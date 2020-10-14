Outrage over business class meal

The cup noodles offered to business class passengers on a Virgin Australia flight.

A Virgin Australia customer has posted about their in-flight dining experience, after paying $2500 for a business class seat.

The passenger claims they took the photo of the meal they were served, which would cost less than $5 per serve.

Taking to social media, the passenger detailed the offering on board the flight:

"Two course-offering on VA today: Course 1 - Red Wine, Coke no sugar & Snack Bar. Course 2 - fantastic noodles," the post read.

Followers said the two-minute meal was a "joke" and "appalling".

"OMG I thought this was a joke but then realised that's actually on a plane," wrote one follower.

A Virgin Australia passenger has criticised the airline over their in-flight catering. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Christian Gilles

"That's appalling. I know it's 'first world problems' but if you are paying for a premium product then you should receive a premium product," added another.

"Wow, that was my 'studying for final exams' meal pack," wrote another.

The post comes after cabin crew reportedly leaked a memo from management about reducing catering supplies.

"There is a limited amount of complimentary snacks in the supply chain. Without controls in place the snacks will be exhausted in coming weeks," said the directive, reported The Australian.

"To maintain our current on-board offering and ensure stock of complimentary snacks does not exhaust prematurely the following guidelines apply to all flights effectively immediately."

The memo said business class passengers would be provided a single snack on board, while economy passengers were allowed a snack if they asked for one.

But Virgin Australia claims the meal was a way of minimising interactions between flight crew and passengers.

"The safety and wellbeing of our guests is always our top priority and we have a variety of safety measures throughout our customer journey to minimise risks associated with COVID-19, including a limited service onboard," a spokesperson said.

"This service includes a snack and drink for all guests across both cabins, and is designed to minimise contact between guests and crew.

"As travel demand begins to increase we are exploring the possibilities for our onboard Business Class offering, whilst continuing to prioritise the safety and wellbeing of our guests and crew. We look forward to providing this limited Business Class offering to our guests soon.

"We are also re-imagining what our onboard catering offer will be longer-term, and are looking forward to developing a new experience to suit customer needs."

It comes as Virgin's CEO Paul Scurrah brushes off sacking rumours while speaking at The Australian Financial Review's National Infrastructure Summit on Wednesday.

Mr Scurrah addressed the rumours of him being replaced by former Jetstar boss Jayne Hrdlicka following her recent move to Brisbane where Virgin's HQ is based.

"There's been ongoing speculation for some and I've never been in the habit of commenting on speculation," he said, according to the Australian Financial Review.

Originally published as Outrage over business class meal