Photo from the 2018 Brisbane Valley Rail Trail 100km Challenge Bike Ride from Esk to Yarraman. Photo: Lachlan Ryan.
Over $25k in funding for new Yarraman festival

Madeline Grace
6th Jun 2020 10:00 AM
CROSSING the finish line at the Brisbane Valley Festival of Cycling will usher in the start of a new festival in Yarraman, thanks in part to a $25,750 Building Better Regions Fund investment, Maranoa MP David Littleproud announced.

The Yarraman Finish Line Festival will be held in Station Park.

The 2020 Festival of Cycling held, due to be held on July 4, was cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Once rescheduled, the event is set to feature 75km, 100km, 161km and 180km rides.

“Whether you’re a keen cyclist or just looking to experience a new event, the Yarraman Finish Line Festival is going to be a hit,” Mr Littleproud said.

“The exciting thing about this festival is that there will be something for people who live in the area and tourists.

“The more we can bring people together to experience a race and enjoy the vibes of the festival, the better.

“I’m a firm believer in bringing people together for an enjoyable time because it has a positive flow-on effect on our quality of life and how we support each other.

“I want to see this event grow in size and popularity and help bridge the rural/urban divide.

“There’s nothing like a race to pique people’s curiosity and show visitors what’s great about the Bush.

“Tourism is a viable industry and gives our region a boost through the drought.

“I have no doubt that the Yarraman Finish Line Festival is going to support local businesses too.”

The funding application was submitted by the Yarraman Business Group Inc.

South Burnett

