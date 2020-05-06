Overnight crash on Warrego

Two people were taken to hospital after an incident at Blacksoil last night

Two people were taken to hospital after an incident at Blacksoil last night Sarah Harvey

ROADS remain quieter than normal with the cool evenings and lockdown, but accidents can still happen, as was the case in Blacksoil last night.

The two-vehicle crash was reported on the Warrego Highway at 7.03pm.

Ambulance crews attended to two patients who were assessed at the scene in stable conditions with minor injuries, and were later transported to Ipswich and Princess Alexandra Hospitals.

The mornings will continue to be a bit warmer than the last few days, with temperatures back to normal of around 13 degrees. There will be a possible shower today, but it will remain mostly sunny for the next week, with temps in the high twenties until early next week when another cool change is due.

For more news as it comes to hand keep coming back to www.qt.com.au