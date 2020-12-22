‘Overwhelming’ response to hotel's plea for help

Queenslanders urged to get tested for COVID-19 as border shuts to NSW

Queenslanders urged to get tested for COVID-19 as border shuts to NSW

A Queensland hotel which had to send almost all of its staff into home quarantine after a diner tested positive for COVID-19 has been overwhelmed by the response to its pleas for hospitality staff to lend a hand during one of its busiest trading periods.

Emily Fitzgibbons, the daughter of Brian Fitzgibbon, one of the millionaire brothers who own The Glen Hotel at Eight Mile Plains, put out the call for help on social media after the hotel's staff were told to quarantine after a COVID-infected woman in her 50s had lunch on December 16, after flying in from Sydney.

Emily Fitzgibbons thanked supporters. Picture: Laura McGrath

Ms Fitzgibbons, The Glen's marketing manager, posted on Facebook asking for help, and received hundreds of offers of assistance, with workers ready to sub-in as chefs, wait staff and dishwashers.

"The Queensland government have advised 90pc of our staff to quarantine for two weeks," she wrote.

"This has left us with a fully booked hotel and virtually no staff," she wrote.

"We are completely overwhelmed and so warmed by the outpouring we have received."

Patrons arrive at The Glen Hotel. The hotel, pictured inset, had to send most staff into quarantine last week. Picture: David Clark

Thanks to the generous response, the hotel was able to reopen on Saturday with enough staff and having undergone a thorough clean.

Those who have offered to help out include the general manager of a rival hotel, the Acacia Ridge Hotel, who said he may be able to loan some of his staff at one of the busiest periods of the year.

The Glen Hotel reopened on Saturday with workers from other venues pitching in. Picture: Supplied/Facebook

Others have offered to pick up shifts on their days off from other hospitality venues.

It comes after a horror year for the hospitality industry which has been one of the hardest hit by the virus.

Those in quarantine include The Glen's general manager Nick Moring, who has been fielding phone calls and emails from potential new staffers.

"It has been a great response from so many people," Mr Moring told The Courier-Mail, from his home quarantine.

Staff at The Glen Hotel from the Facebook post thanking supporters. Picture: Supplied/Facebook

The Glen is one of the largest family owned hotels in Queensland. with both a pub and a 4.5 star 40-room hotel.

It has been trading for 60 years and was named Hotel of the Year last year by the state's hotels association. No awards were given this year due to COVID.

Originally published as 'Overwhelming' response to The Glen Hotel's plea