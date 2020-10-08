Own your very own vegan winery

If you love a glass of vino and have dreamt about leaving the city, this vineyard, complete with $300k of wine thrown in, might be for you.

An organic and vegan winery in the heart of one of NSW's most popular wine regions has come up for sale.

The 7.82ha Martins Hill Vineyard has stunning rolling green hills and is located on the banks of Cudgegong River near Mudgee at Apple Tree.

The property features a handcrafted sandstone and milled river rock homestead built by the owner in the early 1980s, as well as a cellar door and a wine studio.

The property has a $2.2m price guide.

Steeped in local history, 1179 Castlereagh Highway is described as a quintessential country house offering a "piece of Tuscany on the Cudgegong River".

The family vineyard produces sauvignon blanc, rose, riesling, Italian Red, pinot noir, cabernet sauvignon, shiraz and port wine.

Martins Hill is scheduled to go to auction at the end of October with a $2.2m guide.

The Property Shop's David Goldring, who is selling the property with Andrew Palmer, said while nothing is finalised yet, around $320,000 worth of wine is included in the sale.

The homestead is hand built.

"You can buy the winery and start earning money from day one," he said.

Mr Goldring said the property was perfectly suited towards someone looking to make a tree change from the city and buy a business in a booming area.

"We are certainly getting a lot of people looking to make a lifestyle change from Sydney and become their own boss," he said.

"Mudgee is very popular at the moment and has become a destination, as oppose to just somewhere you go on the weekend."

Martins Hill Vineyard produces everything from Rose to sauvignon blanc and pinot noir.

The handcrafted homestead has an open plan kitchen and living area that offers sweeping district views and a fuel and conventional stove. There is also wide verandas, three bedrooms, hydronic heating and a 4.2kw solar system.

A rustic cellar door with point of sale equipment can also be found on the property, along with a wine studio featuring a crush, basket press and two original fermenting vats.

The property also has a two orchards growing stone fruit, citrus fruit, figs, table grapes and olives, as well as a shearing shed and the original Martins Hill cottage that was built in 1918.

Originally published as Own your very own vegan winery

The dining area is perfect to sample the local product.