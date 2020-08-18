Menu
The family of a teen killed in a horrific crash has spoken out about their anguish at losing their ‘beautiful young lady’ in a car driven by a P-plater.
P-plater crash sparks family anguish over schoolgirl’s death

Bianca Hrovat
by and Bianca Hrovat
18th Aug 2020 6:53 PM
A teen driver who was behind the wheel of a white Subaru when it slammed into a power pole killing her 17-year-old friend had only had her provisional licence for two weeks, according to a close family member.

Alyssa Postle was a passenger in the car when it crashed near the corner of Old North Rd and Lavarack Rd at Bray Park around 7pm on Tuesday, August 11.

Alyssa Postle, pictured in 2019, died when the car she was in hit a power pole this month. Picture: Facebook

Her uncle, Paul Clark, said the family was struggling to come to terms with the loss of the "beautiful young lady" who was "never in trouble and very family oriented".

"Kellie (Alyssa's mother) isn't doing real well, and Troy (Alyssa's father) … well, Troy is a bit stronger," Mr Clark said.

"It's supposed to be our kids burying us, not us burying our kids."

Mr Clark said the family held no malice towards the 17-year-old driver who escaped with minor injuries.

"I'm upset, but that poor girl will have to live with this for the rest of her life," Mr Clark said.

The sentiment was echoed by the Genesis Christian College community, where Ms Postle had been completing Year 12.

School parents Shirley Woodward, Elizabeth Fruean and Darren King took to Facebook to express their condolences and love for the families of both young women.

More than $60,000 was raised for the Postle family in four days and Mr Clark said the family planned to make a donation to defensive driving education courses.

Police were unable to comment until a full coroner's report was completed.

