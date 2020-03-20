Pack your food with flavour

WHEN there is no food in the house and you are needing to hit the shops to fill the house up for the week, what do you put in your trollEy that will transform your meals from plain to plainly amazing?

Your taste buds change over time, as you get older the sense of taste often diminishes.

Going from an average of 10,000 taste buds to nearly half as an elderly person.

The flavours that are affected are sweet, salty, and eventually sour and bitter foods.

So that’s absolutely everything that exists in the world, right?

Food is either sweet or salty, sour, bitter and umami (the taste of meaty or brothy flavors). The average person has 10,000 taste buds which regenerate every two weeks.

When you are developing new flavors you’re also developing your new palate. Get creative with your taste buds by simply adding some things to your diet to reinvigorate your sense of taste.

Spices, vinegar, lemons and oils are some of the additives that will inspire your tastes in a new direction.

These things are natural and a great inclusion for replenishing your gut health and increasing your metabolism. At first they may seem intense, but your buds will come to full bloom with the little changes to your meals.

How you cook and create your foods today is indicative to how you will cook and create your foods of tomorrow, so get playing around with some home made flavors that will grow your taste across the wide spectrum of flavors available and not just in the direction of all things sweet.

Next time you go shopping, grab some spices that you can put in your meals to elevate your meals and taste buds.

Stay away from your premixed meal flavor packets and recreate the flavor from scratch. What’s the worst that can happen?

Laila Joyce-Baker is a Kingaroy-based personal trainer and professional massage therapist.