PACKING: Man hides marijuana down pants

SECRET STASH: A Crawford man has been charged with possession of marijuana after he attempted to try and conceal from police by putting it down his pants.

EVERY week the Kingaroy Police locate and charge a number of South Burnett residents with drug related charges.

Last week officers were able to charge five people with possession of dangerous drugs and drug utensils despite one teenager trying his best to conceal some drugs down his pants.



At 2.20pm on Sunday May 31 police officers had reason to speak with a 19-year-old Crawford man in Haly St.

While talking with the man police observed him secrete something in his pants.

A search of the man located a bag containing a small quantity of marijuana.

The man will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on August 17 charged with allegedly being in possession of a dangerous drug.

On Wednesday, May 27 at 11.30am police executed a search warrant at a McAuliffes Rd address.

Police located a small quantity of marijuana and drug utensils in the possession of the resident, a 26-year-old woman.

The woman will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on July 27 charged with allegedly possessing a dangerous drug and drug utensils.

Later that day at 3.30pm police executed another search warrant at a residence on Buckingham St in Kingaroy.

The resident, a 31-year-old man was found in possession of small quantities of marijuana, amphetamine and drug utensils.

The man will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on July 27 charged with allegedly possessing a dangerous drug and drug utensils.

On Friday, May 29 at 3.40pm officers had reason to speak with a 34-year-old Kingaroy man in Doonkuna street.

The man was subsequently arrested in relation to a bicycle he was riding.

While being arrested the man has struggled with police and had to be restrained.

A search of the man at the police station located a small amount of amphetamine in his possession.

The man will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on July 6 charged with allegedly being in possession of property suspected of being stolen, possessing a dangerous drug and obstructing police.

On Monday, June 1 at 12.45am police were speaking with a 24-year-old Kingaroy man in Haly street.

Officers conducted a search of the man and found him in possession of a small amount of amphetamine.

The man will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on August 17 charged with alleged possession of a dangerous drug.