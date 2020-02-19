Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A former MP recently released from jail after serving time for child sex offences has been arrested again for allegedly creating an Instagram account.
A former MP recently released from jail after serving time for child sex offences has been arrested again for allegedly creating an Instagram account.
Crime

Paedophile ex-MP arrested again

by AAP
19th Feb 2020 12:08 PM

Convicted paedophile and former NSW Labor politician Milton Orkopoulos has been rearrested at his Sydney home with fresh charges expected.

NSW Police said today they arrested a 62-year-old man at his Malabar home and took him to Maroubra police station.

Orkopoulos was released from Sydney's Long Bay prison late last year after an 11-year stint behind bars for child sex offences.

 

Former Labor NSW minister and convicted child sex offender Milton Orkopoulos was back in court last month. Picture: AAP Image/Bianca De Marchi
Former Labor NSW minister and convicted child sex offender Milton Orkopoulos was back in court last month. Picture: AAP Image/Bianca De Marchi

 

He was arrested last month for two alleged breaches of parole including creating an Instagram account.

He has pleaded not guilty to those allegations.

Orkopoulos allegedly created an Instagram account in early January and failed to notify police for a number of days.

He's also accused of talking to a child while on a call with one of his adult children.

That matter was scheduled to return to court in March.

The former NSW Aboriginal affairs minister in the Morris Iemma government was jailed in 2008 after he was convicted of 30 offences including sexual intercourse with a male between 10 and 18 years, possessing child pornography and supplying cannabis and heroin.

child sex abuse milton orkopoulos

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Do you have Australia’s top dog? Enter now!

        Do you have Australia’s top dog? Enter now!

        Pets & Animals Does your dog have the X-Factor? Is your pooch the pick of the pound? We are on the search for Australia’s Top Dog. Enter here.

        INVESTIGATIONS CONTINUE: House fire still deemed suspicious

        premium_icon INVESTIGATIONS CONTINUE: House fire still deemed suspicious

        News Authorities are still investigating the Burnett St house fire.

        FULL LIST: Kingaroy District Court

        premium_icon FULL LIST: Kingaroy District Court

        Crime Three people will appear in the Supreme and District Court of Kingaroy today.

        Qld schools record huge drop in OP results

        premium_icon Qld schools record huge drop in OP results

        Education Nearly 40 per cent of schools have less students getting top marks