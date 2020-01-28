Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sean Broaders.
Sean Broaders.
News

Paedophile with horror history found after going missing

by Jessica McSweeney
28th Jan 2020 11:34 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A paedophile with a history of escaping detainment has been located after going missing in Sydney's east.

Sean Broaders, 59, was last seen in Easy St, Randwick, on Saturday night, has an extensive criminal record dating to 1989, including the sexual assault of eight girls.

Sean Broaders, 59, is missing from Sydney’s eastern suburbs.
Sean Broaders, 59, is missing from Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

Police today revealed he had been found Easy Street, Randwick..

He was described as a scourge on ­society by a magistrate who sentenced him to four years, 11 months in prison in 1999.

Broaders would convince victims to allow him to massage them before assaulting them, and was once convicted for loitering around a school.

found person missing person paedophile

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Young achiever awarded for dedication to her community

        premium_icon Young achiever awarded for dedication to her community

        Local Faces She might only be 17 but Brenna Prendergast’s list of achievements is inspiring.

        • 28th Jan 2020 10:00 AM
        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days

        What happened to happy little Connor?

        premium_icon What happened to happy little Connor?

        News Police have revealed they are investigating the death of the boy

        Council continues to show support as upgrades begin

        premium_icon Council continues to show support as upgrades begin

        Council News Drivers will be affected in multiple spots across the region.