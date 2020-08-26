Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Paedophile Peter John O’Neill sentencing delayed

by Amber Wilson
26th Aug 2020 7:36 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE sentencing of a former Dominic College, St Virgils College and Burnie High School teacher who molested young boys during the 1980s has been delayed.

Peter John O'Neill, 61, was due to be sentenced by Chief Justice Alan Blow in the Supreme Court of Tasmania on Tuesday after pleading guilty to six counts of indecent assault and one count of penetrative sexual abuse relating to six children.

However, the sentencing has now been rescheduled until September 9.

O'Neill - who is wheelchair-bound and suffers severe degeneration of the lumbar spine, spinal stenosis, chronic pain and difficulty breathing due to morbid obesity - is set to avoid serving any custodial time in Tasmania.

Plans to extradite O'Neill, who now lives in Canberra, have fallen flat given the huge costs of medical transport by air and the inability to cart him to Hobart via land and sea amid COVID-19 restrictions.

Defence barrister Greg Barns said it would have cost between $25,000 to $40,000 to charter an aircraft to transport O'Neill into Hobart.

amber.wilson@news.com.au

 

Originally published as Paedophile Peter John O'Neill sentencing delayed

More Stories

courts hobart paedophile sentencing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Her child wasn’t moving’: Crash that still haunts paramedic

        Premium Content ‘Her child wasn’t moving’: Crash that still haunts paramedic

        Community AMBULANCE officers arrived to the scene of a horrific accident that will stay with them for the rest of their lives.

        Qld COVID cases may be flying under the radar

        Premium Content Qld COVID cases may be flying under the radar

        News Coronavirus Qld: Cases go undetected amid lack of testing

        Whodunit? Two theories in virus cluster hunt

        Premium Content Whodunit? Two theories in virus cluster hunt

        Health Brisbane COVID cases: How authorities are tracking cluster link

        Fire crews working to contain Blackbutt grass fire

        Premium Content Fire crews working to contain Blackbutt grass fire

        News RESIDENTS are being warned to close windows and doors, as the grass fire pumps a...