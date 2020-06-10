Clive Palmer calls on premier to resign over border closure

Clive Palmer wants the Queensland premier to resign after warning the about the possibility of a class action by businesses over the ongoing border closure.

CONTROVERSIAL mining magnate Clive Palmer has called on the Queensland premier to resign over the ongoing border closures as he attempts to launch a class action against the state.

Mr Palmer's office told the Bulletin he has received a "huge number' of calls from desperate businesses and will be "pushing for" a class action against the state government on the matter.

Mr Palmer has already launched a high court appeal on the border closures against Queensland and Western Australia, claiming they were unconstitutional and discriminatory.

The State Government has argued that the borders were closed because of health advice.

Clive Palmer has called on Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to resign over the border issue. Picture: Stewart McLean.

"The Premier must be held to account for the unconstitutional border closures which are causing hundreds of millions of dollars in financial harm to Queenslanders and the economy,'' Mr Palmer said.

"The Palaszczuk Government has no idea about leadership. They allowed thousands of people to rally over the weekend without social distancing, yet will not allow the rest of society to open.

"Queenslanders have had enough and want to hold this Labor government accountable for its actions.

"I would be happy to talk to anyone who wishes to join a class action against the Palaszczuk Government, which seems intent on bankrupting this great state.

"The Premier should do the right thing and fall on her sword now and resign."

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says she “will not be lectured” by Mr Palmer.

On Friday Annastacia Palaszczuk said she was confident in the state's case on the matter.

"Good luck to him," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"My government will work with anyone who has good ideas for investment in Queensland but we all know that some people have not so good of a track record, and everyone knows what happened to the workers in Townsville."

"I will not be lectured by Clive Palmer."

The State has argued financial hardship was not exclusively due to border closures.

The Premier today said that a decision on the border will be made by the end of this month following a meeting of national cabinet.

