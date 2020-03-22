Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A
A "main wing failure" left this paraglider stuck in the trees of a Gold Coast Forest. Picture: 7News
News

Paraglider trapped in trees of Gold Coast forest

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
22nd Mar 2020 3:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PARAGLIDER is trapped metres off the ground after a his parachute failed, causing him to become tangled and stranded in the trees of a Gold Coast forest.

Emergency services were called to Camphor Drive in Boyland, near Mt Tamborine, at around 12.20pm today, on reports of a paraglider trapped in the canopy.

A paraglider became trapped in the canopy of a forest near Mt Tamborine. Picture: 7 News
A paraglider became trapped in the canopy of a forest near Mt Tamborine. Picture: 7 News

It is believed the paraglider encountered a "main wing failure" and was forced to deploy his back up shoot and resulting in his entanglement.

7NEWS Gold Coast shared a video of the incident today, saying "Emergency services are on scene".

 

Emergency crews are on scene after a hang glider became stuck up a tree at Boyland, near Tamborine Mountain. www.7NEWS.com.au #7NEWS

Posted by 7NEWS Gold Coast on Saturday, 21 March 2020

Rescue crews are currently working to bring the trapped man back to earth.

He is not believed to be injured.

Originally published as Paraglider trapped in trees of Gold Coast forest

More Stories

editors picks paraglider

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Critical injuries after Bunya Highway crash

        premium_icon Critical injuries after Bunya Highway crash

        News TWO patients are being assessed for critical injuries after a car hit a tree along the Bunya Highway at noon.

        It’s all systems go for Biggenden cattle sale

        premium_icon It’s all systems go for Biggenden cattle sale

        News It will be business as usual at Monday’s cattle sale, just with a few extra...

        COVID-19: Four Toowoomba patients confirmed to have virus

        premium_icon COVID-19: Four Toowoomba patients confirmed to have virus

        News FOUR more people in Toowoomba have tested positive to COVID-19.

        BUY LOCAL: Terrified beauty businesses are hurting

        BUY LOCAL: Terrified beauty businesses are hurting

        News Businesses are feeling the effects of COVID-19 but how you can help?