Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
PARALYSED PARROTS: Lorikeets have been turning up in backyards looking sick. Photo: Alistair Brightman
PARALYSED PARROTS: Lorikeets have been turning up in backyards looking sick. Photo: Alistair Brightman
Pets & Animals

PARALYSED PARROTS: What to do with sick lorikeets

Stuart Fast
6th May 2020 5:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RAINBOW lorikeets across South East Queensland are turning up in people's backyards and birdbaths paralysed or sickly.

The unwell birds are being affected by a condition known as Lorikeet Paralysis Syndrome.

Wildlife Rescue Fraser Coast co-ordinator Natalie Richardson said the Fraser Coast has not recorded any incidents of the syndrome this year but has recorded it in previous years.

Ms Richardson said the condition only affects an individual lorikeet.

She reassured residents that the condition is not contagious between lorikeets and other birds or animals, and is not contagious to humans.

Experts are still researching how the syndrome affects lorikeets, but it is believed to be linked with poor nutrition.

The quicker a sick lorikeet is brought into wildlife care, the quicker that bird can be diagnosed and treated and better the chance of surviving.

Ms Richardson encouraged residents to report clusters of dead or dying lorikeets to help authorities track Lorikeet Paralysis Syndrome across Queensland.

If residents do have to handle injured or sick birds, place them in a warm spot without food and water and call Wildlife Rescue Fraser Coast.

Ms Richardson said it was important to practice good hygiene after handling any animal.

If Fraser Coast residents encounter sickly or injured birds, Wildlife Rescue Fraser Coast is available 24 hours a day on 4121 3146.

bird sickness fraser coast rainbow lorikeet wildlife rescue fraser coast
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Thieves cash in at Kingaroy servo

        premium_icon Thieves cash in at Kingaroy servo

        News If you have any information regarding the theft contact Policelink on 13 14 44.

        Young dad killed in crash leaves inspiring legacy

        premium_icon Young dad killed in crash leaves inspiring legacy

        News Steve Hankin remembered as family man who overcame his demons

        Burrandowan races to bounce back stronger than ever

        premium_icon Burrandowan races to bounce back stronger than ever

        Horses A historic South Burnett race meet has fallen victim to coronavirus, however it’s...

        Police negotiate with ‘dangerous’ man in Blackbutt

        premium_icon Police negotiate with ‘dangerous’ man in Blackbutt

        News UPDATE: A man has been taken into custody by police earlier this evening.