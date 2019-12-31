Paramedic ‘comes home’ to Kingaroy

Kingaroy paramedics Loren Dorge, officer-in-charge Mei-lin Dean and Mark Lapthorn are committed to helping people. (Photo: Jessica McGrath)

Kingaroy paramedics Loren Dorge, officer-in-charge Mei-lin Dean and Mark Lapthorn are committed to helping people. (Photo: Jessica McGrath)

KINGAROY Ambulance Station’s new officer-in-charge is committed to helping people.

Mei-lin Dean took on the role in November after working as a paramedic in Murgon for a few years.

“The drought affects lots of people, if I can just help one person every day that would be great,” she said.

Being a paramedic means Ms Dean has the opportunity to help others when they are in need of it the most.

“You can’t take away all of the pain, but to just help them makes a difference,” she said.

The new position has allowed Ms Dean to “come home”.

“I’ll be here for the long run, I’ve settled in quite well,” she said.

“It’s a good community, they all pull together when times are tough.”

New Kingaroy Ambulance Station officer-in-charge Mei-lin Dean is committed to helping people. (Photo: Jessica McGrath)

The paramedic is proud to call the South Burnett home.

She has been living in Kingaroy since 2005 and said the region was the perfect place for her family.

“The South Burnett is a great community to bring up my two kids,” Ms Dean said.

“I’m involved in the footy club and my kids play touch.”

After a stint in childcare, Ms Dean worked in administration for Queensland Health.

“It was my inspiration to become a paramedic,” she said.

“I’ve always wanted to do something, and working at the hospital was the push I needed.

“I love it, I should have done it sooner.”

She initially worked in Townsville as a paramedic before moving to Murgon in 2002.

Ms Dean looks forward to working with the community and helping others.

“It’s OK to ring us, a lot of people don’t ring because they think there’s someone more important,” she said.