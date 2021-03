Emergency services are on scene after a road train carrying cattle rolled over in Goomeri. File Photo.

Paramedics are on scene after a road train carrying cattle rolled over 6km north of Goomeri.

According to a QAS spokeswoman, emergency services were called to the scene on the Burnett Highway at 9.56am this morning (March 14).

The male driver is currently being assessed, however he appears uninjured.

A QPS spokeswoman said the highway is currently down to one lane.

The state of the cattle is currently unknown.