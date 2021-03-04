Paramedics rush to car rollover near Kingaroy

REPORTED ROLLOVER: Emergency services have rushed to reports of a single vehicle rollover near Kingaroy. Picture: File

UPDATE 12.15PM:

One patient was assessed at the single vehicle rollover in Haly Creek this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said they were uninjured and did not require transport to hospital.

EARLIER:



Emergency services have rushed to reports of a single vehicle rollover in Haly Creek near Kingaroy.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics and police were inbound to the crash along Stuart Valley Dr, after receiving a call about 10.50am.

It’s believed the vehicle has rolled onto its side.

The state of the passengers is currently unknown.

More to come.