REPORTED ROLLOVER: Emergency services have rushed to reports of a single vehicle rollover near Kingaroy. Picture: File
News

Paramedics rush to car rollover near Kingaroy

Sam Turner
4th Mar 2021 11:08 AM
UPDATE 12.15PM:

One patient was assessed at the single vehicle rollover in Haly Creek this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said they were uninjured and did not require transport to hospital.

EARLIER:

Emergency services have rushed to reports of a single vehicle rollover in Haly Creek near Kingaroy.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics and police were inbound to the crash along Stuart Valley Dr, after receiving a call about 10.50am.

It’s believed the vehicle has rolled onto its side.

The state of the passengers is currently unknown.

More to come.

South Burnett

