Paramedics rush to car rollover near Kingaroy
UPDATE 12.15PM:
One patient was assessed at the single vehicle rollover in Haly Creek this morning.
A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said they were uninjured and did not require transport to hospital.
EARLIER:
Emergency services have rushed to reports of a single vehicle rollover in Haly Creek near Kingaroy.
A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics and police were inbound to the crash along Stuart Valley Dr, after receiving a call about 10.50am.
It’s believed the vehicle has rolled onto its side.
The state of the passengers is currently unknown.
More to come.